The ultimate CSS tools for web designers

CSSmatic is a non-profit project, made by developers for developers
Are you a web developer? Would you like to collaborate on CSSMatic?
Use multiple colors and opacity stops to get amazing gradients.
These gradients can be used as background images of banners, wallpapers, buttons or tables and in many other applications.
Super easy to use and a super time saver. Change all the borders selected at the same time.
Create subtle background patterns with dirty pixels and noise, changing the color and values and previewing the results in real time.
Blur radius changes, color changes, shadow size… Everything that you need to create great drop shadows in a single place.
CSSmatic is a non-profit project, made by developers for developers
Are you a web developer? Would you like to collaborate on CSSMatic?